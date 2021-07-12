MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto Sells 7,410 Shares

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $248,309.10.

NYSE MDU traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 991,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,263. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.85.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

