Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) Financial Survey

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Mechanical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Callitas Health and Mechanical Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Mechanical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Callitas Health has a beta of -4.01, suggesting that its share price is 501% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mechanical Technology has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callitas Health and Mechanical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Mechanical Technology $9.60 million 9.31 $1.95 million N/A N/A

Mechanical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Mechanical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Mechanical Technology 13.75% 26.51% 16.88%

Summary

Mechanical Technology beats Callitas Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets vibration measurement and balancing systems, precision linear displacement solutions, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market. The company also provides engine vibration analysis systems for military and commercial aircraft; portable signal generator that delivers an electronic signal simulating other pieces of equipment or sensors for testing and calibrating electronic equipment; and products for the detection of defects in semiconductor and solar wafers. In addition, it engages in the cryptocurrency mining and the blockchain ecosystem business. The company serves the manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, aviation, automotive, and data storage industries. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

