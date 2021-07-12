Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Medallion Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.99.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 65.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance home improvements; commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans.

