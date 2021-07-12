MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $827,842.57 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $555,150.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Yi sold 15,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $599,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steven Yi sold 14,427 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $584,293.50.

On Monday, May 24th, Steven Yi sold 800 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $32,016.00.

NYSE MAX opened at $34.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -249.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

