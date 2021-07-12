Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.86. 20,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,132. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $65,262.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $530,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 215,571 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,043,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

