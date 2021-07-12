MetaHash Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $971,047.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,831,320,029 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,540,053 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

