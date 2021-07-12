MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.