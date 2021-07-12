MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock opened at $3.27 on Monday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

