MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $628.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $555.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

