Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Sells $914,375.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NYSE:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.74. 29,749 shares of the company traded hands.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

