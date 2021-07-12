Mina (MINA) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003588 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $205.81 million and $4.25 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 173,430,984 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.