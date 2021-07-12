Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.35 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.
UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
