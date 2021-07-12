Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,480,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,739,000 after buying an additional 310,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,351,000 after buying an additional 112,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 337,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $18.35 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

