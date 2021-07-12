Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $213,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

