Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,105 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $189.67 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.62 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

