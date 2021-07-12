Mist Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Mist has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0275 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $1.55 million and $3,331.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00052761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.27 or 0.00896455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.