Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 275,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,054,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

