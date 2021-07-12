Miura Global Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000. Roku accounts for approximately 0.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $430.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.15 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,775 shares of company stock worth $108,257,551. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

