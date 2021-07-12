Miura Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,246,000. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Miura Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 119,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,987. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.