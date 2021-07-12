MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GLE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

GLE opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 863.99. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 904.69 ($11.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £509.16 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.