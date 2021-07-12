MML Investors Services LLC Buys 1,539 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of TER opened at $125.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

