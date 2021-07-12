MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after buying an additional 118,074 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $785,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

