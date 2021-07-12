MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

ROK stock opened at $291.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total transaction of $989,054.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,790 shares of company stock worth $6,165,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

