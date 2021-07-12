MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD opened at $20.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

