MML Investors Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.85. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

