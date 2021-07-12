MMOCoin (MMO) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $306,446.09 and approximately $28.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

