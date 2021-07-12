MonaCoin (MONA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $923,511.00

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $87.35 million and approximately $923,511.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,385.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,094.22 or 0.06272905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00417052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $490.60 or 0.01469500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00145700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.45 or 0.00627369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00423387 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.32 or 0.00327458 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

