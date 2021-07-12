Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of $232.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

