Monte E. Ford Sells 9,550 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AKAM) Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50.

NYSE AKAM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.55. 1,110,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,269. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

