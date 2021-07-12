Morgan Stanley Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $476.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $476.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.00.

SPGI stock opened at $414.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

