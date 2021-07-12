Morgan Stanley Boosts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $110.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

TFI International stock opened at $92.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.86.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

