Morgan Stanley Increases iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target to $23.00

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

