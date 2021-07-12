Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 195.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Morphic comprises 2.7% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Morphic by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Morphic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $60.52. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,581. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 13,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $801,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,458 shares of company stock worth $15,866,784 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

