Morphic Holding, Inc. (NYSE:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 19,526 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NYSE:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 19,526 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,190,500.22.

MORF remained flat at $$61.28 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,035. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.