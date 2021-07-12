Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:MPAC opened at GBX 482.50 ($6.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £97.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. Mpac Group has a 52-week low of GBX 241.67 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 512.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sector worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions, automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, at line instrumentation and turnkey solutions, and design and integration of packaging systems.

