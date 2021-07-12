mPhase Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XDSL) CEO Acquires $151,200.00 in Stock

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XDSL) CEO Anshu Bhatnagar bought 360,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00.

mPhase Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.34. 106,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,402. mPhase Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.52.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

