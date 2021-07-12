MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $660.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) will report $660.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.90 million. MRC Global reported sales of $602.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MRC Global.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $17,279,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 431.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 849,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 689,268 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,773,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRC opened at $9.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $759.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.52. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MRC Global (MRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.