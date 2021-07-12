MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Sells $1,359,525.00 in Stock

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total value of $1,359,525.00.

Cd Baer Pettit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $558.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $491.65. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $560.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

