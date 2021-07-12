MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.06.

MTY Food Group stock opened at C$63.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.32. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$25.88 and a 52 week high of C$64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$118.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

