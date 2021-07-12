My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.60 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00004922 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $11.22 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00112692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00158722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,142.92 or 0.99994381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00957782 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

