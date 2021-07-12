Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) Director Sells $95,802.28 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NYSE:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,206. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

