Nash Exchange Price Reaches $2.49 (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Nash Exchange coin can now be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $72.56 million and $471,833.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nash Exchange has traded up 130.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00113320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00160799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,209.79 or 1.00300326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.62 or 0.00959274 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io . Nash Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial . Nash Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/nashsocial . The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

