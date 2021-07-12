National Bank Financial Comments on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note issued on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of RCH opened at C$40.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$41.83. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of C$29.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.61.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,081,366.15. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.