National Bank Financial Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$139.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.83.

TSE:TRI traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,583. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$118.88. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$91.03 and a 12-month high of C$127.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock has a market cap of C$62.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

