National Bank Financial Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

EGO opened at $9.88 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $224.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 95.3% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,854,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $28,649,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 233.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,037,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 726,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 555,366 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

