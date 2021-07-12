National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NGG opened at $65.71 on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after purchasing an additional 101,156 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

