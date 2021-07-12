National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

In other news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after buying an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,042. National Vision has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

