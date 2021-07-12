Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.90.

NAV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the first quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth $132,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,847. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $26.47 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

