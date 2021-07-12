Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $56,822,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Neogen by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 387,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,471,000 after buying an additional 171,662 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

