Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 383,790 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 17.0% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Netflix worth $1,076,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $533.61. The stock had a trading volume of 35,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

