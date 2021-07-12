Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.92

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 4963882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -136.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

