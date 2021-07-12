Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 960 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,894 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $277.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

